Coronavirus : Software company donates humanoid robots to govt hospitals

A private software company in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli donated humanoid robots to state government hospitals.

These humanoid robots will be used for delivering medicines to patients at COVID-19 isolation ward, reported news agency ANI. The report further claims that four of these robots are currently ready for use. Meanwhile, the hospital’s dean told ANI, “They’ll be used if district administration permits”

India had recorded 1,024 cases of the novel coronavirus. That number is likely to go up, given the number of cases across the world, which has recorded 7,21,584 cases at the time of writing this piece.