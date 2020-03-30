Coronavirus: UAE reports 102 new cases of COVID19

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced on Sunday that it has carried out more than 220,000 laboratory tests across the UAE for coronavirus, COVID-19. This makes the UAE’s testing coverage at over 22,900 tests per million people, the world’s second-highest test density.

The tests have been conducted in collaboration with various authorities in the country, as part of the government’s efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and residents and to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The recent figures are a testimony to the efficiency of the national health system and the country’s readiness to tackle the virus.The Ministry of Health also announced a death due to the novel coronavirus “COVID-19”, a 47-year-old Arab woman who was suffering from several chronic diseases, which led to complications and eventual death.

UAE on Sunday announced 102 new cases.This brings the total number of diagnosed cases to 570.

The 102 new cases of COVID-19 were identified by tracing contacts of previously announced infections, and failed to adhere to preventive measures and physical distance, in addition to cases related to travel abroad.

The new cases refer to different nationalities, including one from New Zealand, Slovakia, Morocco, Greece, China, France, Germany, Algeria, Iraq, Colombia, Venezuela, Poland; and two people each from Brazil, Sweden, Australia, Ethiopia, Canada, Lebanon, Sudan, Saudi Arabia and Portugal, three cases each from Italy and Ireland, six people from Egypt, seven people from the Emirates and the Philippines, sixteen people from Britain and thirty people from India, as all cases are stable and are subject to the necessary health care.