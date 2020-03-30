Couple arrested for having sex in police parking lot,CCTV visuals out

Two people were arrested on Friday after they were caught having sex in a vehicle while in the Brookside Police Department’s parking lot.According to the Brookside PD’s Facebook page, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Workers at the Brookside Communications Center spotted the couple “engaging in sexual activity inside a vehicle.”

Officers called for a K9 unit to be called to the scene after they smelled a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. During the search, officers found crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and a firearm.

Police arrested Paula Garner and James Sanders of Centerpoint. The two are charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, and Indecent Exposure. James Sanders has also been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Authorities say that Sanders was Garner’s ride. Garner was there to perform community service.

The vehicle was impounded and the suspects were walked to the Brookside Jail.