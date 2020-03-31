Actress Nithya Ram Photo Gallery : See Pics

Nithya Ram is an Indian television and film actress who works in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu productions. She began her career as an actress in Kannada television soap operas. She is the elder sister of actress Rachita Ram. As of 2017, she played the main lead in the mega hit show Nandini.

Nithya Ram comes from a family of artists with her father K. S. Ramu and sister Rachita Ram being classical dancers themselves, and the latter has since appeared in films. Nithya is a trained classical dancer from Welight Academy as well. She holds a graduate degree in biotechnology and worked for some time, but her “dream of becoming a heroine never died.”

Nithya started her career as an actress with a Kannada television soap opera Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu, which aired on Zee Kannada, that co-starred her sister as well. She went on to appear in other Kannada soaps such as Karpoorada Gombe, Rajkumari and Eradu Kanasu.Following this, she worked in one Telugu soap, i. e., Muddhu Bidda. After that, she had been signed for a film opposite Diganth, which however failed to take off. In 2014, she was signed to play a lead role in Muddu Manase opposite Aru Gowda. Around the time, she signed to her second soap opera in Telugu, Amma Naa Kodala.Later, She also played the lead role in the Tamil superhit television serial Nandini.