Pune Pro-Palestine Rally Clashes with Hindutva Groups, FIRs Registered

A recent protest by pro-Palestine activists in Pune’s Karvenagar area led to clashes with Hindutva groups, prompting police intervention and the registration of multiple FIRs. The demonstration took place outside a pizza outlet on May 8 and was reportedly organised by members of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) India group. The activists were holding posters in support of Palestine, which provoked a confrontation with Hindutva supporters present in the area.

Police have registered a case against the BDS India members, including individuals such as Sasmit Rao and Kamal Shah, accusing them of promoting groups like Hamas and attempting to incite communal tensions through their protest. Simultaneously, a separate case was filed against Hindutva activists who allegedly attacked the protesters during the scuffle. Cross FIRs have been lodged at the Warje-Malwadi police station, and both parties are under investigation.

The incident, which comes amid heightened global attention on the Israel-Palestine conflict, has underlined the volatility of politically charged demonstrations. Authorities are now working to restore calm and are collecting evidence from both sides to determine accountability. Police have urged citizens to express their opinions peacefully and avoid actions that could fuel further unrest.