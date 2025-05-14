Pakistani YouTube Channel Urges Indians to Use VPN to Watch Banned Drama

Popular Pakistani YouTube entertainment channel HUM TV has made an indirect appeal to its Indian audience to continue watching its dramas despite a recent government ban. Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has restricted access to content originating from Pakistan, including shows by HUM TV. In response, the channel suggested that Indian fans could bypass the ban by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), with a pinned comment on one of its drama videos stating, “VPN istemal kar sakte hain” (You can use a VPN).

For years, Pakistani dramas such as Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Bin Roye have enjoyed a strong following in India. However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently ordered all OTT platforms and digital intermediaries to stop streaming Pakistani content, citing national security and the need to uphold India’s sovereignty. As part of the directive, several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, also had their Instagram accounts restricted in India.

This ban follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, which has further strained bilateral relations. Officials in India believe that Pakistani content may subtly promote narratives that go against the country’s national interests. While cultural exchanges between the two countries have often been subject to political developments, this latest move reflects heightened concerns over cross-border media influence and information flow.