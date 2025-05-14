Op Sindoor Boosts Demand: 17 Nations Eye India’s BrahMos Missile

India’s BrahMos missile, jointly developed with Russia, is drawing interest from 17 countries following its display of power during Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike against terrorism. Known for its supersonic speed and precision, the BrahMos missile has become a key symbol of India’s military strength. Reports highlight that nations have taken note of the missile’s effectiveness after it played a role in deterring further Pakistani aggression along the border, prompting Islamabad to agree to a ceasefire.

Previously, the Philippines was the only country with a confirmed $375 million contract to buy the BrahMos missile system. However, recent developments have led to a surge in global interest. Countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Egypt, South Africa, Bulgaria, and several Middle Eastern nations are now exploring the possibility of purchasing the missile.

First tested in 2001, BrahMos has evolved through several upgrades and remains India’s fastest cruise missile. It travels at speeds of Mach 2.8 to 3.5 and can deliver a payload of 200–300 kg over distances up to 800 km. Its ability to fly at very low altitudes, evade radar detection, and strike with high accuracy makes it especially appealing for modern defense needs. The missile’s reputation as a game-changer in regional and global military dynamics continues to grow rapidly.