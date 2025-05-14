India blocks X accounts of China’s Global Times, Xinhua

The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Chinese state-run media outlets Global Times and Xinhua have been withheld in India following a legal request. When accessed from India, these accounts now display a notice stating they have been withheld in response to legal demand. There has been no official comment yet from the Ministry of Electronics and IT regarding the move, despite email inquiries.

This action follows repeated warnings from India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) accusing Chinese media of spreading misinformation about India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor. The Indian Embassy in China also criticized the Global Times for publishing unverified and misleading reports, further straining bilateral media relations.

The blocking of the accounts comes amidst renewed tensions between India and China, particularly after Beijing announced new Chinese names for several locations in Arunachal Pradesh — a region it claims as part of southern Tibet. India strongly rejected the renaming move, calling it “vain and preposterous,” and reaffirmed that Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral part of the country.