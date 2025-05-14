Wholesale inflation in India eases to 13-month low in April

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation in India eased to 0.85 per cent in April. This is the lowest in 13-month. WPI-based inflation was 2.05 per cent in March. It was 1.19 per cent in April last year.

‘ Positive rate of inflation in April, 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment, etc,’ the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per the WPI (Wholesale price index ) data, food articles saw a deflation of 0.86 per cent in April from an inflation of 1.57 per cent in March, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop. Deflation in vegetables was 18.26 per cent during April compared to deflation of 15.88 per cent in March. In onion, inflation eased to 0.20 per cent in April, as against 26.65 per cent in March.

Also Read: Retail inflation in India eases to lowest since July 2019

Manufactured products, however, saw inflation at 2.62 per cent in April, compared to 3.07 per cent in March. Fuel and power too saw a deflation of 2.18 per cent in April, compared to 0.20 per cent in March.

The retail inflation eased to 3.16 per cent in April mainly due subdued prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, and other protein-rich items. This is the lowest level of inflation since July 2019.

The RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation while formulating monetary policy. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India are made after reviewing the CPI.