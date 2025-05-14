Neeraj Chopra awarded honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in Territorial Army

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist and celebrated Indian athlete, has been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence on May 14. The honorary rank was officially granted on April 16, 2025, as per the authority vested under Paragraph 31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948. The notification referred to Chopra’s distinguished achievements and his prior military association.

The Ministry’s official statement detailed that the honorary rank was awarded to “Ex-Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, Padma Shri, VSM,” acknowledging his origins from Khandra village in Panipat, Haryana. Neeraj Chopra had earlier served in the Indian Army as a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles and was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his exceptional contribution to the nation, particularly following his gold medal victory in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra’s continued support for the armed forces has been evident in his public statements and conduct, especially during recent India-Pakistan tensions, where he expressed pride in India’s military personnel. His honorary appointment to the Territorial Army underscores the recognition of his service, both as a sports icon and a former army personnel, further strengthening the bond between Indian sports and the armed forces.