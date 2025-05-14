Operation Keller: Army Displays Arms Seized from 3 LeT Terrorists in Shopian

In a significant counter-terror operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Indian security forces killed three terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) in the Shukroo forest area of Keller. The joint operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, was based on specific intelligence inputs. Photos released by the Army show the recovery of sophisticated weapons including AK-series rifles, grenades, and a large cache of war-like stores from the site.

Among the killed terrorists was Shahid Kuttay, a Category A LeT operative involved in several major attacks, including the recent firing at Danish Resort in Srinagar and the killing of a BJP Sarpanch. Another slain terrorist, Adnan Shafi Dar, a Category C operative, was responsible for the murder of non-local labourers in Shopian. The third terrorist’s identity is still being verified. Officials said the operation began with a massive cordon-and-search effort around 8:00 am following actionable intelligence.

The Indian Army emphasized the operation’s success as a testament to strong coordination among security and intelligence agencies, reaffirming its commitment to eliminating terrorism. This encounter closely follows Operation Sindoor, where Indian airstrikes targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan, and Operation Keller is being viewed as part of an ongoing intensified crackdown on terror groups operating in the region and across the border.