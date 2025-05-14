Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Following a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher supported rally in metal and IT stocks and better-than-expected CPI inflation data from both India and the US. India’s retail inflation slipped to 3.16 per cent in April, the sixth consecutive month of decline.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 182.34 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 81,330.56 levels. The NSE Nifty50 closed at 24,666.90 levels, up by 88.55 points, or 0.36 per cent.

However, the broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap settled 1.19 per cent higher and BSE Smallcap rose 1.63 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Metal, Realty, Oil & Gas, IT, Energy and Media were the top gainers, rising up to 2.46 per cent. Nifty Auto, Healthcare, Pharma, Consumer Durables, and FMCG also rose up to 1 per cent. Nifty Bank and Financial services fell 0.25 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.

Among Sensex constituents, 22 out of 30 stocks settled higher. The top gainers were Tata Steel (up 3.95 per cent), Tech Mahindra (2.26 per cent), Eternal (2.20 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (1.66 per cent), and Infosys (1.52 per cent). On the other hand, the laggards included Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Power Grid, and NTPC, which fell by up to 1.64 per cent.

India VIX, fear gauge used to measure volatility in the Indian market, fell 5.61 per cent to 17.18 points.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,779 against 1,155 stocks that declined, and 159 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,093. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 82, and those that hit a 52-week low was 30. A total of 309 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 136 in the lower circuit.