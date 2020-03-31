Coronavirus : Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 fifth time

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who got diagnosed with coronavirus on 20th March tests positive the fifth time in a row in a newly conducted sample test on Tuesday. Nevertheless her condition is stable assured doctors at the hospital and the actress in a social media post has earlier revealed she is no longer in ICU.

Kanika is currently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. According to the director of the medical institute, Dr RK Dhiman there is no reason to worry as her condition was stable. “Kanika is doing well as also taking medicines and food on time. She is having no trouble at the facility. ” he said. The doctor also refuted all the news about her deteriorating health and not responding to treatment calling them false and baseless.

Earlier, the doctors had said that she would be discharged only if two consecutive tests turned out to be negative for COVID-19.