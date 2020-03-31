Coronavirus Lockdown: Cristiano Ronaldo spends quality time with his kids: See pics

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many to stay at home. And while staying at home many are sharing t how they spend time at home on their social media accounts. Now International footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his self-isolation pictures on Instagram.

The Portuguese footballer is spending quality time with his kids. He also urged to his fans and people worldwide to not be depressed about the current situation and get worried but to “be thankful for the things that matter.”

He urged people to spend more time with their family and loved ones while they are in quarantine or self-isolation. Ronaldo has been in quarantine with his family in Madeira, Portugal .

“In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives,” the Portuguese footballer wrote in his post.