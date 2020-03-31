Coronavirus Lockdown : Financial aid will be distributed through Jan Dhan account,says Centre

Corona financial aid announced by the Central government will reach the poor man’s pocket via their Zero Balance Jan Dhan Account.In the country, 38.28 crore people have Jan Dhan Account.As the lockdown will continue till April 14, those who are struggling without labour or wage, will have their Jan Dhan count credited with Rs 500 to Rs 2000.

For this, there won’t be any requirement for submitting a special application. The whole amount can be withdrawn.Farmers will get Rs 2000 and women will get Rs 500 each for three months; the package also includes wage hike under employment guarantee scheme and financial aid for the elderly and widows.

Financial aid will be credited directly

• Direct benefit scheme for sending financial aid directly to the beneficiaries was started in 2013

• Jan Dhan account with zero balance for the poor was started in 2014

• The benefits include Ayushman Bharat, fertiliser subsidy, LP subsidy and in total, there are 429 such schemes under 56 ministries

• Earlier, the beneficiaries got only 15 pc of the Central aids

• By blocking middlemen from swindling money and giving them to people who don’t deserve it, the Centre saves Rs 28,699 crore every year.