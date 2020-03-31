Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt announces 75% salary cut for all employees

Government on Monday evening announced huge salary cuts for its government employees, bureaucrats and political representatives starting from 10 per cent to as high as 75 per cent in a bid to combat the financial crunch in the state in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown.

The decision was taken following a high-level review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on how to deal with Telangana’s financial position which was already in a dire state.

After the meeting the government released a statement where it was decided to cut 75 per cent of salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairmen of various corporations and local public representatives. Meanwhile, salaries of IAS, IPS and IFS officers will be slashed by 60 per cent.

However, the government spared Class IV employees, outsourcing and contract employees with just 10 per cent cut. The remaining government employees will face a 50 per cent cut in their salaries.

The Telangana government is, however, yet to clarify whether the 50 per cent deduction will affect all public sector corporations and government aided organisations. It also did not clarify when the dues will be paid.