Coronavirus Lockdown: New prepaid plans announced by Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea

As the country is going through a 21-days nationwide lockdown, many people were forced to work from home. Also almost all people are staying in their home so the data usage has increased. Considering this the leading telecom and internet service provider in the country has launched new prepaid plans.

Here’s a list of data plans that are given by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea .

Reliance Jio:

?251 Plan (work from home plan): This data pack only provides data benefits to the users with 2GB limit per day for a period of 51 days. The plan provides a total of 102GB data.

?249 Plan: This plan offers calling and messaging benefits other than a data limit of 2GB per day. The plan lasts for 28 days and offers a total of 56 GB of data.

?444 Plan: This plan also offers 2GB data per day for a period of 56 days amounting to a total of 112GB data. The plan offers voice calling and messaging benefits as well.

?349 Plan: This Reliance Jio plan offers 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The total data offers comes down to 84GB.

Airtel:

?398 Plan: The plan offers 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers calling and texting benefits along with Zee5 subscription. The plan offer 84GB data in total.

?349 Plan: This plan offers 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. Subscribers will also get additional benefits that includes voice calls and text messages. The plan also offers Amazon Prime membership for the 28 day period.

?298 Plan: This plan also offers 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days but does not offer Amazon Prime Membership. Both plans get calling benefits along with a total of 100 messages per day.

?449 Plan: This plan offers 2GB data per day for a period of 56 days along with calling and text message benefits. This plan also gets complimentary Zee5 subscription.

?558 Plan: This plan offers 3GB data per day for a period of 56 days along with other benefits that includes calling, texting and complimentary subscriptions.

Vodafone Idea:

?249 Plan: This plan offers 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited calling and 100 text messages per day.

?399 Plan: This plan offer 3GB data per day for a period of 56 days. Other than validity, the plan gets similar benefits in comparison to the ?249 plan.