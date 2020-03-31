Coronavirus Lockdown: Union government announces a happy news for drivers and owners of vehicles

The union government has announced a happy news for all drivers and vehicle owners in the country. The union government has decided to extend the validity of validity of documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since February 1. The decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The expired licenses will now be valid until June 30, 2020. This was announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The ministry has issued an an advisory to states and union territories, asking them to consider documents like driving licenses, permits and registration papers which expired on February 1 this year to be valid till June 30 under the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The move comes in the wake of the 3-week Covid-19 lockdown to ensure that people don’t experience any inconvenience due to the closure of the transport offices. The decision is also to help essential service providers carry out their operations during and after the lockdown without any hassle.

“treat documents under MV Act & Rules, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020,the advisory read.”