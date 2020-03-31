Coronavirus : Reliance Industries Limited donates Rs 500 crore to PM CARES fund

Reliance Industries announced to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES Fund to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the company has also contributed Rs 5 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat for the cause. “RIL continues its 24×7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic,” a company statement said.

Among the steps to support treatment of the infected people and support vulnerable communities that the company has off late taken included 100-bed exclusive hospital geared up in just two weeks to handle Covid-19 patients and 50 lakh free meals in the next 10 days.