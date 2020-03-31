Coronavirus : UAE reports 41 new cases of COVID19, 2 deaths

UAE on Monday announced 41 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 611. All are in stable condition except two, who are in critical condition.Two more deaths have been announced as well. The total death toll is now 5.

Three recoveries have also been announced – two Indians and one Filipino.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, revealed the new numbers in a press conference in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.She also said that one of the patients, announced earlier, had infected 36 others.

The official health ministry spokesperson referred to the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to set up several mobile COVID-19 test centres across the country.

The test results will be revealed in five minutes. Al Hosani said the drive thru test centres, equipped with the latest medical technology, will open in Dubai and Sharjah to also serve Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to provide rapid-response tests for citizens and residents across the UAE.