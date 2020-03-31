Man arrested for sexual conduct with 12-year-old girl he met on social media

A Murray man is facing several felonies after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.Arik Jeppsen, 19, was arrested for rape of a child, aggravated kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor over the internet and sodomy on a child, court documents state.

The 12-year-old girl told police that Jeppsen added her on the social media app Snapchat. He later took her to his home and had sex with her.Text messages on the girl’s phone corroborated her story.

Police reported the conversations between Jeppsen and the girl progressively became sexual, including sending and soliciting sexually explicit pictures of the child and asking to meet in person for sex.

During an interview with police, Jeppsen confessed to contacting the 12 year old on Snapchat in January, court documents state.About a month later, Jeppsen picked up the girl near her home and transported her in his vehicle, without her parents knowing, to his home for intercourse.

Jeppsen took the teen back to her home when her parents started calling wondering where she was.

Court documents state the girl told Jeppsen how old she was prior to the encounter, and Jeppsen told police he had a lack of judgement and knew it was wrong.