Sony pictures postpones release of all its main films to 2021

Much awaited projects of Sony Pictures,’Morbius’, and the sequel to the ‘Ghost Busters’ will not be released this year, the official handle of the entertainment company tweeted. The rescheduling is in response to the Covid pandemic.

Afterlife, Unchartered and Peter Rabbit 2 will also be not screened until the end of this year. ‘Morbius’ with Jared Leto in the lead role is postponed to March 19, 2021. The film was due to be released on July 31, 2020. The movie adaptation of the “Uncharted” video game with Tom Holland starring postponed from March 5, 2021 year on October 8, 2021, and “Peter Rabbit 2: Escape” postponed from August 7, 2020, to January 15, 2021.

The release of the joint project Sony and Marvel without a name were postponed from October 8, 2021, for an indefinite period. Moreover for an indefinite period was the drama of Tom Hanks “Greyhound” telling about the Second World War.