8 people including 6 children killed by roadside bomb

Eight people including six children were killed in a roadside bombing in southern Afghanistan. All the vicitms belong to the same family.

The family had just left the southern district to Greshk when the bomb hit their car. Two more family members were wounded. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Yesterday, the Taliban had sent a three-member technical team to Kabul to monitor the release of prisoners as part of a peace deal with the US. The deal signed in February calls for the Afghan Government to release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and for the Taliban to free 1,000 government personnel and Afghan troops they hold captive.