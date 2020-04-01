Coronavirus Lockdown : Here’s a happy news for Vodafone Idea prepaid users

Vodafone Idea has also extended the validity of prepaid plans until April 17th, 2020 and is crediting Rs 10 talk time to nearly 100 million subscribers across the country. The move comes following the announcements by Airtel, BSNL and Reliance Jio of similar extensions for their respective users. The validity extension will help customers stay connected with family and friends during the coronavirus lockdown. Vodafone Idea says that nearly eight crore subscribers belong to the low-income group and they will be benefited with the extention and extra talk time. The telecom network says that it is hard at work to ensure the connectivity stays up to its subscribers.

State-led BSNL, Airtel, and Jio are also offering similar benefits like extending prepaid pack validity until April 17th along with offering extra talk time balance to accounts with zero balance and those who are unable to make recharges. Considering the prevailing conditions, communication is essential to know the wellbeing of family and friends and telecom networks are doing exactly what is needed at this hour.