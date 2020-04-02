Former porn star Mia Khalifa’s new announcement makes her fan disappointed

Former porn film star Mia Khalifa is a social media sensation. The former adult film actress is very much active in social media and always share her hot and sexy pictures on social media. She has millions of followers on social media.

Now a recent announcement made by her has made her fans disappointed. Mia Khalifa has announced her wedding date.

The actress will marry her long-time boy friend Robert Sandberg on June 12. She announced this on March 12 on Instagram.Robert is a chef from Sweden.

“His smile brightens a whole room, his voice makes my worst days […] seem surmountable, and knowing he will be by my side for the rest of my life gives me strength I didn’t know I had. He makes me a better person, he makes me happier, he makes me believe I can accomplish anything, and he makes me Swedish pancakes at 1 a.m”, Mia wrote.

If the couple carries thru with the marriage, it would mark Khalifa’s 2nd marriage. She was reportedly married to her high college sweetheart in 2011, after which they got separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016.