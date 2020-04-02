Most Googled Actress 2019 Anveshi Jain Photo Gallery : See Pics

Actress Anveshi Jain is set to debut in Telugu films in Lakshmikanth Chenna’s film “Commitment”, where she will be essaying the role of a sexologist.

“I am playing Dr Rekha Gupta, a sexologist. She meets a younger trainer in her gym, who falls in love with her. The plot revolves around how she responds to him and what reality checks she gets in life eventually,” Anveshi said.

She added that the movie has a deep message “about women that when they speak openly about their desires & sexuality, they are considered as easily available.”