Coronavirus : COVID19 positive cases crosses 2000 in India

India’s Coronavirus count crossed 2000 with over 200 cases were reported across the country in last 24 hours. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 2095 . The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has also risen to 50.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all states via video conference. PM Modi said in next few weeks, testing, tracing,isolation & quarantine should remain focus areas. He highlighted necessity of maintaining supply of essential medical products,availability of raw material for the manufacture of medicines and medical equipment. Congress president Sonia Gandhi targeted the Centre over ‘unplanned’ and ‘hasty’ implementation of lockdown at Congress Working Committee meeting (via video conferencing). Meanwhile, another audio clip of Maulana Saad of Tablighi jamaat has surfaced where he said he is under self isolation.