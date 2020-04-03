Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 10,000 in Spain

Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy at 10,003 but Thursday’s one-day toll was the highest for any country since the start of the epidemic.

Italy

Coronavirus Cases:115,242

Deaths:13,915

Recovered:18,278

Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but health officials were encouraged by a slowdown in daily increases in infections and deaths.

Spain

Coronavirus Cases:112,065

Deaths:10,348

Recovered:26,743

The number of registered coronavirus cases rose about 8% from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The total deaths rose by just over 10%, about the same rate as the previous day.

The daily rate of new infections has been slowing since March 25, when reported cases rose by just over 20%.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Health Minister Salvador Illa told parliament. “A glimpse of hope: the curve has stabilised. We have reached … the peak of the curve and we have started the slowdown phase.”

Spain has been in lockdown since March 14, and as of this week only employees in essential sectors are permitted to travel to and from work.

Data showed on Thursday that Spain has shed an unprecedented 900,000 jobs since the restriction started, with temporary layoffs affecting at least 620,000 other jobs.

Around 80,000 workers are off sick with coronavirus, while 170,000 more are on sick leave, isolated after coming into contact with an infected person.