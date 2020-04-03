Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 50,000 globally

The global number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, breached the 1-million mark on Thursday, with over 50,000 deaths in at least 180 countries. Of this, 738,623 people are presently suffering from COVID-19 disease. Over 2 lakh people have been treated successfully around the world. The United States became the first nation with more than 200,000 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

The United States has the most coronavirus cases in the world, which have exceeded 250,000, while Italy accounted for the largest death toll at 13,915. Spain became the third country with the highest number of cases at 110,238, after the US and Italy. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is an “exponential growth” in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is a bad sign as the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week.