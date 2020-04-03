Coronavirus : Tablighi Jamaat patients make vulgar signs to female staffs, roam naked in the ward

Some attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat who were quarantined at a Ghaziabad hospital have been reportedly roaming nude inside the hospital and making vulgar signs.

According to reports, Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has written to the local police saying that the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event attendees, who have been put under observation at the Ghaziabad hospital, have been misbehaving with the hospital staff.

As per the letter, hospital nurses and medical staff have complained against these patients. “Members of the Tablighi Jamaat who as kept at the isolation ward of the hospital have been roaming in their wards naked with their pants,” the letter written by CMO read.

Allegedly, these patients were also listening to vulgar songs, asking for cigarettes from the hospital staff.

In the letter, CMO Ghaziabad also urged the local Police to intervene into the matter and take appropriate actions to control such behaviour by the patients.

Ghaziabad DM has ordered an investigation after CMO Ghaziabad writes to police alleging that persons from Tablighi Jamat who are in quarantine at MMG hospital are walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses.