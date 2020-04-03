Coronavirus : UAE sends medical supplies to Pakistan to fight COVID19

The number of people infected with Coronavirus crosses 2400 in Pakistan. This shows that despite all efforts of the government to prevent infection, cases are increasing continuously.

The UAE has sent medical supplies to Pakistan to help the country tackle the Covid-19 coronavirus.On Thursday, aid from China was also flown in to the country by a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. The goods included Nucleic Acid Detection Kits, IgG/IgM Rapid Test Devices, Real-time Fluorescent Kits, scanners, KN95 masks, gloves, goggles, protective clothing, surgical masks and many other items.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has described the outbreak as an “extraordinary situation”, and hoped that the people of Pakistan, by fighting and winning the war against coronavirus with unity, faith, discipline and sagacity, would emerge as a great and stronger nation.