Covid-19: One month lockdown announced in the country

To contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country, a nationwide lockdwon of one month was announced in Singapore. This was announced on Friday by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The nationwide lockdown will begin from April 7. Only essential services and key economic sectors will remain open in Singapore. All other workplaces will be shut. All schools in the country will remain closed and student will be imparted home-based learning.

The government will also unveil additional stimulus measures to boost the economy early next week. Singapore delivered a stimulus package worth $33.5 billion last week to fight the outbreak.

The lockdown has been ordered following unexplained community transmission in the country. Singapore has reported 1,049 confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths.