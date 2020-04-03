Gujarat faces acute shortage for the ‘divine medicine’

Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog a set up by the Narendra Modi government for the Conservation protection and development of cows said they are unable to meet the high demand of Cow urine which is believed as a divine potion to cure Covid-19 disease.

The Aayog said the urine is collected from 500 farms across Gujarat, but the high demand is far surpassing the 6000 liters now provided. Cow urine is believed to boost the immune system and resist Coronavirus if consumed and anointed on head ritually.

A campaign party was organized last month by Akhil Bharata Hindu Mahasabha in which Cow urine body sprays were also introduced. These body sprays can be used just like deodorants and come in easily applicable spray cans now.