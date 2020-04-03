Man with coronavirus dies after spitting at a person’s face: See shocking CCTV visuals

In a shocking incident, a man infected with Covid-19 has spitted on a strangers face and later died. The horrible incident was reported from Thailand. A video caught in CCTV has out. This was reported by international dailies.

The man has been identified as Anan Sahoh. In the CCTV footage it can be seen that Anan Sahoh walking up and spitting on the face of another man while queuing to buy a rail ticket.

Soon after boarding a train, Sahoh began coughing and vomiting during the journey. The authorities noticed this and asked him to get down mid-way but he insisted on travelling. While his condition brief improved, he eventually collapsed in front of a toilet and died. After post mortem and other tests it was confirmed that he was infected with coronavirus.

Authorities had evacuated all passengers from the train coach coach and eleven have already been quarantined. The whole train coach has been sanitized.

Sahao had recently returned back from Pakistan and was deemed “fit to fly” on the international journey. He also reportedly cleared thermal screening at the airport.