Air India announces its decision on passenger flight service

The public service air carrier in India, Air India has announced its decision on resuming passenger flight services to and from the country. Air India management has informed that it will take decision on booking only after April 14.

Air India has informed that it has stopped bookings till April 30 and is awaiting a decision after April 14, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. Bookings have been stopped for both domestic and international routes.

Domestic and international commercial flights in the country are suspended till April 14 amid the lockdown .

Earlier on Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14. The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.