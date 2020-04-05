Covid-19 candidate attempts suicide in Delhi

A Covid-19 patient tried to end his life jumping from the third floor of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Central Delhi. The 37-year-old man suffered a fracture in his legs and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Bhatia said the man resides with a family close to the hospital and came to the hospital on March 31, for the treatment of Rhinitis(running nose). Police said the man is depressed and confirmed that he is not among the Delhi Tabligh Markaz participants, the new hot spot of Covid-19 spread.

“Prima facie, it appears that he was depressed and feared to be infected by the Covid-19,” said a police officer.