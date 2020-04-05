Know more about ‘ Anal Sex’ and ‘Sex Toys’

Sex is the most beautiful part of life. Many people in the world are interested in ‘anal sex’.

Anal sex is very much different from vaginal sex. It is because anal cavity is quite different from vaginal cavity. It does not lubricate itself. Because of that it is considered that it is not meant for penetration naturally.

Anus is way more sensitive than the vagina. For doing anal sex , you need patience and consent of your partner.

There are many kinds of anal sex toys. They are safe and designed in a way to work with the butt. Know more about it.

Anal Beads:

These are beaded sex toys that come in different complexity levels. They also come in a variety of sizes.

Butt Plug:

Very similar to what a dildo is to the vagina, a butt plug is designed to be inserted into the rectum for sexual pleasure, except it is short designed in a way that goes from narrow to wide.

Butt Vibrators:

Some people also like butt vibrators. Use it around the anus first on the outside.

Temperature Toys:

You can control its temperature to sexually stimulate yourself while inserting it or just playing with it around the anus.