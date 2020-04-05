Mrinalini uplifts hope with her Kathak dance in spite of the Covid gloom

A data Scientist in an analytics firm, Mrinalini- a Delhi based Kathak dancer’s attempt to uplift the spirits in the midst of Covid pandemic gloom is trending in social media. Her interpretation of a Hindi poem by Kunal Mishra with her Kathak moves is viewed on Instagram over 20,000 times and is shared across various platforms.

Mrinalini performs the Kathak in the corridor of her building. The 26-year-old professional Kathak dancer said it was the first upload of her performance to Instagram and added she had performed Kathak only for live audiences before.