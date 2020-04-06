Bajaj launches Dominar 400 BS6 in India : Price and Features

Bajaj launched the BS6 version of its flagship motorcycle, Dominar 400, in India. The BS6 compliant Dominar 400 motorcycle is priced at ? 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS6 version of the motorcycle is slightly expensive than the BS4 counterpart by ? 1,749. The BS4 Dominar 400 motorcycle was priced at ? 1.90 lakh. For starters, the new BS6 emission regulations came into effect from April 1, 2020. The overall dimensions and styling of the motorcycle remain identical to its predecessor. The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 is available in two colour options – Vine Black and Aurora Green.

The motorcycle now comes with a BS6 compliant 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which has been revised slightly. The motor gets a DOHC set up along with the company’s triple spark technology. The engine makes a maximum power of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Notably, the power figures are identical to the BS4 model. The gearbox on the motorcycle also remains unchanged, which is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 borrows all the features from its predecessor. It is loaded with full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.