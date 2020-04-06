Coronavirus : 91 per cent of total COVID19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat ,says Report

As per Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, 86 Chinese coronavirus cases were reported yesterday in the state of which 85 had attended the Islamic evangelical event in Delhi in March. Tamil Nadu also recorded two more deaths today, taking the toll to 5.

522 out of 571 coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The Nizamuddin event in Delhi has contributed to a rise in doubting rate in India. As per Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal, owing to the Jamaat, the doubling rate, the number of days it takes to double the total positive cases, has reached 4.1 days. Had it not been for the Jamaat, the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days.