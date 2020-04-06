Coronavirus : Actress Rashmi Gautam sings ‘GoCoronaCoronaGo’,video goes viral : Watch Here

Rashmi Gautam is an Indian film actress, and television presenter who appears mostly in Telugu films and TV. She is known for hosting the Telugu television comedy show Extra Jabardasth and as conceptual team leader in reality dance show, Dhee. She also starred in the 2011 Tamil romantic film Kandaen, winning positive reviews for her performance and she was nominated for Best Female Debutant Actress in SIIMA Award for the movie of GURU (Kannada) which was remake of tamil hit film Mouna Guru.

She also reacted on the various videos on coronavirus shared on TikTok and other platforms, and said people are showing overconfidence that nothing will happen to them. Now Rashmi Gautam has come up with a song #GoCoronaCoronaGo

The people are praising Jabardasth anchor Rashmi Gautam after social service during the Coronavirus pandemic. It is known news that recently Rashmi Gautham got emotional and breakdown into tears during live video while talking about Coronavirus. Rashmi Gautam has joined hands with Donate Kart and helping the needy and poor people. She has also come forward and providing the foods to the street dogs, who are suffering from starvation. Now Netizens are busy praising Rashmi Gautam’ service.