Coronavirus: Death count crosses 69,000 Worldwide

More than 1.2 million cases, including 69,450 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world since the virus first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

Italy has the highest official death toll with 15,887 fatalities. Spain follows with 12,641, the United States is on 9,616, France 7,560 and Britain 4,313. Spain saw its third consecutive daily decline in deaths from the virus, recording another 674 fatalities on Sunday.

A day earlier, Italy cheered after seeing its number of intensive care cases drop for the first time – from 4,068 on Friday to 3,994.

New York state, epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, reports 630 new deaths in one day, its largest 24-hour spike. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio issues an emergency plea for volunteers, estimating the city will need 45,000 more medical personnel to fight the pandemic through April and May.

President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “very horrendous” number of coronavirus deaths in coming days.