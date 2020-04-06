Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 100 in India

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu are worst hit states with over 500 coronavirus positive cases in India.

With around 693 fresh cases and 32 deaths due to coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Monday morning, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,067, according to Union Health Ministry data. In total, 109 people have died of coronavirus in India. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figures reflected 3,666 active cases, 291 cured/discharged patients.

The updated numbers show Maharashtra at the top with cases 690 and 45 deaths while 45 patients among these were either cured, discharged or migrated. Following Maharashtra is the southern state of Tamil Nadu which has 571 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 5 deaths and eight who either migrated/cured or were discharged.