Coronavirus : Five more Keralites died of COVID-19

Four more Keralites died of COVID-19 in the USA. They have been identified as Oommen Kurien (70) of Karikkam in Kottarakkara, Eliayamma Kuriakose (61), wife of Kuriakose of Piravom Palachuvade Paraserril, Joseph Thomas and Shilpa Nair. With this, nine Keralites have died in the US.

Thankachan Enchanattu (51) of Thodupuzha and an employee of New York Metropolitan Transport Authority, Eliyamma (65), a nurse in New York and a native of Thiruvalla Kizhakkummuri Grace Villa, Shaun S Abraham (21), son of Saji Abraham, a businessman in New York, Thomas David alias Biju (47) of Elanthur in Pathanamthitta and Kunjamma (85) of Pathanamthitta had died in the US recently.

In Ireland, Beena George, 58, a nurse who hails from from Kottayam’s Kuruppanthara, succumbed to the virus on sunday.