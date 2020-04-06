Coronavirus : Man shot dead by police for violating lockdown

A 63-year-old man was shot dead for flouting coronavirus lockdown. According to a report in, the elderly man was not wearing a mask and threatened to attack police personnel using a scythe. The incident took place at a checkpoint in Nasipit town in the southern province of Agusan del Norte Philippines on Thursday. The man was reportedly drunk.

“The suspect was cautioned by a village health worker … for not wearing a face mask. But the suspect got angry, uttering provoking words and eventually attacked the personnel using a scythe,” the police report said.

A police officer shot him dead while trying to pacify him. This is the first incident of police shooting a civilian for flouting Coronavirus rules. According to John Hopkins University, The Phillippines has over 3,200 positive cases and 152 deaths due to the deadly virus.