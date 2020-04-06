Coronavirus : Tiger tests positive for COVID19 at Zoo

Wildlife Conservation Society Bronx Zoo has released a statement where it has said that a tiger in New York City has tested positive for coronavirus. The four-year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia, as well as three other tigers and three African lions, “developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover”, the BBC reported.

The animals are believed to have been infected by a zookeeper. The zoo has been closed since mid-March.

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world”s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” the zoo said in a statement.

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers.”