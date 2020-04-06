Maharashtra Covid-19 war room tensed: Doctors and nurses largely infected by virus

South Mumbai’s Wockhardt hospital faced a crisis on Sunday as a large group of its medical staff’s were tested positive for Covid-19.26 nurses and 3 doctors were tested Covid positive on Sunday. Swab samples of 200 others are sent for tests and the results are awaited.

The majority of the nurses infected are from the state of Kerala. All the staff together with the Wokade hospital is now declared a quarantined zone.200 of the nursing staff in the hospital are Malayalis with a total nursing staff strength of 300. Maharashtra government said the needs and requirements of the hospital staff will be fully met and provisions will be made for the quarantined zone.

Maharashtra continues to be a state heavily infested with the virus. On Sunday 113 where tested Covid positive bringing the positive counts to 748. On Sunday alone 13 Covid deaths are reported from the state.