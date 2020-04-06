Sex and Life : Check out a few ways to turn yourself on before masturbation

Amid the very few sex advice that authorities of various countries have released all around the world, what we have learned is that your best sex partner in the current situation is YOU. Which means to not spread the coronavirus, the best bet is masturbation. Which is a great idea, given that many people choose masturbation over penetrative sex, especially women. Self-love is a great way to derive orgasm aka the BIG-O. And amid the pandemic, it seems to be the best plan!

However, many women don’t realise that it is important to be turned on well before getting into the act. For a more intense multiple orgasms, it is important to be turned on right. Many people simply like the idea of an empty room and start touching themselves. But to first be turned on and then start rubbing the clitoris is the real deal. Check out a few ways to turn yourself on before masturbation:

Porn. Porn. Porn.

Watching XXX videos obviously can turn you on right before the act but the idea is to watch the vanilla part of the porn video, aka, the lead up to the main act. Reach to a point where you really want to touch yourself and then go ahead with the act.

Dirty Talk

Social distancing doesn’t mean, social media distancing! Start dirty talking with your partner. Only after you are completely turned on start masturbating.

Dirty Reads

You can opt for comics and books that erotic. This will slowly prepare you for the act. If you are someone who doesn’t like hardcore turn on material like porn, erotic novels are for you.

Touching Other Erogenous Zones

Touch your neck your inner thighs or your breasts to get yourself in the mood! Most people underestimate the other parts of the body that are quite sensitive to touch and can turn you on.