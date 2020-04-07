Coronavirus : Biker takes off mask, spits on woman ; Police files FIR

An unidentified bike-borne man spat on a girl from Manipur in Kalina Area of Mumbai yesterday. An FIR has been registered under Sections 270 and 352 IPC against him on the complaint of the girl. Police is looking for the accused with the help of local CCTV footage.

According to reports, the incident took place at 2:30 PM last afternoon. After it came to light through social media, the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner also directed the local police station that a case be registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act as well.