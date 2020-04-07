Coronavirus : Doctors arrested in Pakistan for demanding virus safety equipment

More than 50 doctors protesting the lack of safety equipment as they battle the coronavirus were arrested on Monday (April 6) in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, police and physicians said.

The arrests occurred after more than 100 doctors and paramedics rallied near the city’s main hospital and then moved to protest in front of the chief minister’s residence, according to an AFP reporter.

Police later used batons to disperse the group after they tried to enter the chief minister’s home, resulting in scuffles between the sides.

“We have taken 53 doctors into custody for violating the law,” senior police official Abdul Razzaq Cheema told AFP after the incident.

Officer Cheema said police held the doctors for several hours before the provincial government ordered them to release the group.